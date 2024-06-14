Nigerians mock Multichoice as pay-TV operator laments 18% drop in DStv subscribers

An announcement made by African premium Pay-TV operator, Multichoice Group, blaming Nigeria’s harsh economic condition as active DStv subscribers in the country has declined by 18% has got many Nigerians reeling with joy.

The company, in its financial result for the year ended March 31, 2024, had stated that the decline in Nigeria affected its overall subscriber database leading to a 9% decline for the year.

It added that while the total subscription figure for Nigeria is not stated as it is lumped with other operating units outside South Africa tagged as ‘Rest of Africa’ (RoA), the 18% decline in Nigeria brought the RoA’s total active subscribers down by 13% to 8.1 million from 9.3 million in 2023.

“The group’s 9% decline in active subscribers was mainly due to a 13% decline in the Rest of Africa business as mass-market customers in countries like Nigeria had to prioritise basic necessities over entertainment, while the South African business showed more resilience with a 5% decline,” the company said in the report.

“The Nigerian economy and consumers faced persistent challenges through FY24. The removal of fuel subsidies, sharp currency depreciation with the official naira halving in value, inflation climbing to over 30%, and higher emigration of the middle and upper class drove an 18% YoY decline in active subscribers,” it said.

But Nigerians on social media would not buy into the narrative as they believe the company regular increase in the prices of its bouquets led to the subscribers decline.

In 2023 alone, Multichoice had increased its DStv and GOtv bouquet prices three times.

In April this year, the company announced another increment which took effect on May 1 despite outcry from Nigerians and the order issued by the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) restraining it from implementing the new prices based on a case filed by a Nigerian customer of the company.

Multichoice ignored the court order and implemented the new prices, prompting the Tribunal to slam a fine of N150 million on the company, as well as ordering it to give Nigerian subscribers a one-month free subscription on DSTV and GOTV, an order Multichoice has refused to obey.

Users on X, who seem happy with what the company is going through could not hide their joy.

Read some of the comments below:

@Irunnia: “DSTV is currently complaining that subscribers have dropped massively in Nigeria. So you people were serious when you said you will stop subscribing? 🤣

@Mzgreycee: “Don’t mind them, I was part of the people that proudly stopped subscribing…they are mad, premium over 40k to watch old series and movies that they keep repeating.”

@MistarShuga: “This one has nothing to do with the government o. Na we decide say we nor de do again. Dstv de very selfish and wicked. Shay now they wan show euro for all the packages. I go pay 12,500 I nor go still fit watch match because say na film I wan watch🙄nor be say na new movies o 90s movies 🙄🙄🙄

@OgbeniOlabode1: “These people needs to understand that the service they provide is something most people can do without… Except for businesses that produce food, clothing and shelter there is not other business that people can’t abandon if the price is becoming unbearable.”

@Jimada_Gana: “Them never see anything yet. They should drop date and location let me go and dump their decoder for them asap.”

@SimplyDAPO: “I’d even understand if they were showing better movies, you fit watch one movie 5 times in the same week, make dem hold joor.

“When they wia increasing their cost, they didn’t know customers will stop and start looking for substitute.”

@Thatbobpr: “Some of us don turn the dish to hanger.

@Deyvxxd: “Dstv wey dey repeat film since dem born me till now, na only football and music video person dey watch for there.”

@Felix_Duru: “No be d repeating be my problem..my problem na say na very old movie oooooooh… How can DSTV be showing blade nd repeating it , damnnnnnn ..who does that?”

