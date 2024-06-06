Court to rule on jurisdiction in Kano Emirate tussle June 13

Justice Abdullahi Liman of the Federal High Court, Kano, on Thursday fixed June 13 for ruling on its jurisdiction on the Kano Emirate case.

The judge, who ruled on the suit filed by a kingmaker in the Emirate Council, Aminu Danangudi, however, said the court has two motions on the matter.

One of the motions, according had requested the court to set aside the order which stopped the reinstatement of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir.

Danangudi had in the suit asked the court to restrain the state government and the House of Assembly from enforcing the repealed law.

Other respondents in the suit are the Kano State Attorney-General, the state’s Commissioner of Police, the Inspector- General of Police, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The Kano State government on May 24 reinstated Sanusi as the Emir of Kano four years after his dethronement by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

This followed the repeal of the law which split the Emirate into five and paved the way for the appointment of Aminu Ado Bayero as the 15th Emir of Kano in March 2020.

At the proceeding, counsel for Danangidi, Barr. M. A Waziri, noted that the court has full jurisdiction to hear the case as enshrined in the relevant sections of the Protection of Fundamental Human Rights.

However, the counsel for the Emir, Muhamud A. Magaji, urged the court to decline to accept the plaintiff’s claim that it has jurisdiction to continue with the case.

He insisted that the Assembly has powers to amend, repeal, or even create a law that suits the state.

