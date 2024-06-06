Reps pass N98.5bn 2024 FCT supplementary budget

The House of Representatives on Thursday passed the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 supplementary budget of N98.5 billion.

The bill was sponsored by the Chairman of House Committee on FCT, Aliyu Betera.

“You may recall that in line with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, a communication from the President was read at the plenary on May 16,” he said.

He said the communication sought approval for a supplementary budget to the 2024 Statutory Appropriation Act of the FCTA of the sum of N98.5 million.

This, according to him, is to accommodate additional inflows from the FCT Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

“By Sections 62, 80, 88, 89, and 299 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, the House Committee met with the Minister and other relevant officials of FCT,” the lawmaker added.

The House subsequently adopted the report of the committee on FCT on a bill for an Act to authorise the issuance from the statutory revenue fund of the FCTA account to the sum of N98.5 billion.

