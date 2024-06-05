Senate steps down FCT 2024 supplementary budget

The Senate on Wednesday stood down the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 supplementary budget of ₦98.5 billion over lack of details on projected revenue and expenditure in the document presented to lawmakers.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, had presented the budget without a detailed breakdown of the expected revenue and expenditure to the lawmakers.

In his presentation, Opeyemi said the bill was read for the first time on May 15.

He said the supplementary budget was to consolidate the magnitude and scope of ongoing projects simultaneously within the city center and across six area councils.

The Senator from Delta State, Ede Dafinone and Sani Musa from Niger State raised concerns over the lack of details on the budget document presented to the lawmakers.

Musa stressed that the document did not indicate how revenue was generated and utilised in the previous budget.

He said details of budget performance for 2023 were not also captured in the supplementary budget.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio acknowledged the non-inclusion of the budget details.

However, when the budget was put to a voice vote, the “nays” were loudest but Akpabio did not hit the gravel.

Opeyemi, thereafter, told the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT, Ibrahim Bomai, that he had details of the budget but they were not part of the lead debate given to him to present at plenary.

Following his explanation, the budget was stood down to allow for the provision of details going forward

