Akume begs Nigerians to remain calm amidst economic hardship

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, on Thursday appealed to Nigerians to remain calm in the face of the economic challenges in the country.

Akume assured that President Bola Tinubu is working diligently to improve the economy.

The SGF, who stated this while addressing the National Executive Council of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Thursday, outlined several measures the government is taking to address current hardships.

He also advised the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) not to make decision that would jeopardize the efforts of the Tinubu-led administration.

Akume said: “We took over in a very turbulent weather. Foreign reserves were zero, but there have been massive reforms carried out by the president. One of them, which appeared to be a little bit tough for people to understand, is the subsidy removal of fuel. People should stop shouting; they need to know the actual truth.

“We are all aware of the 35,000 naira wage award for workers, which means a 30,000 naira minimum wage with 35,000 on top of that. Additionally, 100 billion naira for CNG fuel buses will help reduce transportation costs and food prices.

“We are providing 200 billion naira to support the cultivation of hectares of land, which is even more now.

“Nowhere in the world has labor ever tampered with the national grid. It is treason! Treasonable felony is economic sabotage, you don’t do that.

“We are trying to rebuild the economy. The president is picking up, and they want to destroy it. Of what use is that to all of us? That is not the way.

“In 2019, the minimum wage was legislated up to 30,000 naira. It is an exclusive issue in the constitution, not on the concurrent list, but on the exclusive legislative list. That is why it is the federal government, working with organized private sector and labor, that recommends it to the president for the national assembly’s attention.

“It is not that we are not working. We are working, and that is why we implemented the 35,000-naira wage, which is more than the minimum wage. There are buses ready to be distributed, and soon, rice and other essentials will be available.

“The church must collaborate with the government in providing facilities for people whether it is in education, health, or agriculture. We don’t separate; we combine. There is a symbiotic relationship that can never be destroyed.

“Our people must rise up and have something in their pockets. It is not about demanding 100,000 naira without productivity. We are looking at controlling inflation and ensuring a balanced economy.”

