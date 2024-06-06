News
Imo Assembly summons publisher over alleged defamation
The Imo State House of Assembly on Thursday summoned the Publisher of the Watchdog Newspaper, Precious Nwadike, over an alleged defamatory publication against the lawmaker representing Orlu State Constituency, Dr. Ikenna Ihezuo.
The House summoned the publisher following a complaint by the aggrieved lawmaker at the plenary in Owerri.
Ihezuo said one Stanley Nwosu had in a story published in the June 4 edition of the newspaper that he prevented the lawmaker from diverting 65 bags of rice released by the government as palliative for the Orlu constituency.
The lawmaker said the report was false and alleged that Nwosu was collaborating with Nwadike, who contested for the Orlu seat at the Assembly but lost.
He said: “The report is an orchestrated attempt to tarnish my image by defaming my character and reducing my estimation before people who know me.
READ ALSO: Imo Assembly confirms additional six commissioner nominees
“If this matter is not properly handled, the entire legislative arm will be negatively affected.”
Ihezuo therefore, called on the House to summon the report’s author, the newspaper’s editor, and publisher to appear with evidence to support their publication.
The Speaker of the House, Chike Olemgbe, directed the Clerk to invite the author of the report, the editor, and the newspaper’s publisher to a meeting with the House on June 11.
