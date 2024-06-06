News
NEMA alerts on moderate flood in eight Zamfara LGAs
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Thursday eight local government areas in Zamfara State would be affected by moderate flood this year.
The agency’s Director-General, Hajiya Zubaida Umar, disclosed this at the sensitisation programme for the 2024 down-scaling of flood early warning strategies for early actions in Gusau.
Umar, who was represented at the forum by the Director in charge of ICT in NEMA, Sani Alhaji-Lokoja, said the affected LGAs are Bungudu, Bakura, Gummi, Gusau, Maradun, Shinkafi, Talata Mafara and Zurmi.
She said: “These LGAs are already listed in the earlier NEMA’s communication to the state government.
“This underscores the downscaling and sensitization programme of the 2024 flood early warning strategies in Zamfara.
“I am therefore calling for support from all stakeholders to cascade this initiative to the grassroots.
“As we always emphasize, disaster management is everyone’s business.
“We must work together to safeguard communities at risk, protect critical infrastructure and support uninterrupted socio-economic activities in Zamfara.
“This is the guaranteed path of driving socio-economic growth and development in line with the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government under President Bola Tinubu.
“It is my hope that this event will go a long way in reducing the impacts of the annually recurring floods and to safeguard the private and communal livelihoods of the good people of Zamfara.’’
In his remarks, the Secretary to the State Government, Malam Abubakar Nakwada, described the programme as timely.
