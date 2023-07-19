NEMA alerts Kwara residents on impending flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has again alerted some residents of Kwara State of an impending flood.

The Head of NEMA, Minna Operation Office, Hajia Zainab Saidu, said in a statement on Wednesday said flooding is particularly expected in the Ilorin West and Ilorin East Local Government Areas of the state.

She said the two LGAs are expected to experience high flood within the months of July and November.

Saidu said the prediction is contained in the Annual Flood Outlook released by the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) issued early in the year.

She said: “In this prediction, Ilorin West and Ilorin East LGAs are categorised among the areas termed as ‘High Flood Risk Areas’ which are foreseen to experience flood from July to the end of the year.

“Other LGAs like Patigi, Offa, Edu, and Oyun, though termed moderate flood risk areas, may also experience high levels of flood from July to November.

“It is pertinent to note that Kwara has started experiencing flood and windstorm in some of these areas, hence the need for the people to take serious precautions to avoid any further damage to properties and loss of lives.”

The NEMA official urged residents of the areas to ensure that drains are kept clean to avoid blockage of waterways and channels.

“Those living in flood plains and river banks must as a matter of urgency prepare to relocate to safer and higher grounds.

”This is because there is a strong sign that the water level along River Niger is rising and this will consequently raise the water level along its tributaries.

“This will therefore lead to an overflow of water on the riverbanks and that will have a significant impact on the settlement around the rivers,” Saidu added.

