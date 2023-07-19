Reps task NCC on deactivation of illegal SIM cards

The House of Representatives on Wednesday urged the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to deactivate all illegally registered Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) cards in support of the ongoing campaign against insecurity in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion moved by the lawmaker from Sokoto State, Bello Ambarura, at the plenary in Abuja.

In his presentation, Ambarura said the mobile communications system in the country has made it easier for bandits to thrive unhindered as their activities are facilitated by the use of illegally registered SIM cards.

The lawmaker stressed that SIM cards were used by bandits to contact family members, facilitate communication with logistics suppliers, and for payment of ransom.

He said: “There is a compelling need to declare a state of emergency to address the indiscriminate sale of SIM cards in Illelal Gwadabawa Federal Constituency and Nigeria in general.”

The House mandated its Committee on Telecommunications to engage both the NCC and mobile telecommunication operators on necessary measures, particularly on security.

