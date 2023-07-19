WHO to spend $9.3m grant in Lagos, Ogun, 13 other states with low COVID-19 vaccination rate

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will spend the $9.3 million grant from the Canadian government in 15 states with the lowest performance in COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria.

The WHO Country Representative, Dr. Walter Mulombo, stated this during the launch of the Canada Global Initiative for Vaccine Equity (CanGIVE) grant on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the grant would be implemented in Benue, Kogi, Taraba, Katsina, Kebbi, Anambra, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Rivers, Lagos, Ogun, and Ondo.

The WHO official said: “It will help to mainstream and integrate gender-responsive, equity-based and human rights-focused interventions that promote `leaving no one behind` agenda in the country.

“The grant has come at the right time to help improve coverage and uptake of the vaccine among the priority populations in line with the current WHO SAGE roadmap on uses of COVID-19 vaccines.”

He added that Nigeria has made progress in the fight against COVID-19.



READ ALSO: Nigerian govt enrolls Lagos, FCT, Ogun, 3 others for WHO COVID-19 clinical trials

According to him, 77,285, 627 persons in Nigeria have completed the primary series of COVID-19 vaccination with, 87,838,137 persons receiving at least one dose of the vaccine as of July 17.

Mulombo, however, there was still more work to be done despite the achievement.

“Also, 16,011,524 of those who have completed the primary series have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

“As of now 14 states are performing less than 50 percent vaccination coverage of their target population, and we still have some vulnerable populations that are not sufficiently covered.

“Key among these subgroups are the aged (50 years and above), people with co-morbidities, the health workers, people living in humanitarian and security compromised communities, and the pregnant women,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now