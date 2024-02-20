NEMA confirms 151 houses affected by Lagos flood

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said on Tuesday flood occasioned by early morning rain in Lagos affected 151 houses in the Command and Ipaja communities in the state.

The Lagos Territorial Coordinator of NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye, disclosed this in a statement Tuesday evening.

He said preliminary assessment in some communities affected by the rainfall showed that residents were evacuated from 23 houses at Oke Ishagun.

He added that 35 houses were affected at Isale Aboru, 29 at Ikola Community, and 15 at Olubodun Majiyagbe-Ajayi.

Also affected were 12 houses on Makinde Street, 16 houses on Olokowo Street, and 21 houses on Adeola Street, among others.

Farinloye said NEMA was working with appropriate Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to ameliorate the effect of the flood on residents.

He pointed out that the Lagos State government had promised to make the state safer for residents.

The NEMA coordinator warned that Tuesday’s rainfall and downpour earlier on Sunday were signs of what to expect with the outset of rainfall this year.

He stressed the importance of risk-reduction strategies.

“We must begin to adhere to safety measures against flood disasters.

“Thanks be to God that no life was lost and no one injured,” Farinloye stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now