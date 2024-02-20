Metro
Nine dead, 7 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least nine persons died and seven others were injured in an auto crash at Kere Town in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement in Abeokuta.
She said the accident was caused by over-speeding and route violation that led to head-on collision of two vehicles.
READ ALSO: Five dead, 12 injured in Ogun auto crash
Okpe said: “The crash occurred at about 0800 hours on the Lagos-Abeokuta route. A total of 17 persons were involved, seven persons were injured and unfortunately nine persons died.
“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital Ijaye while the corpses were deposited at Lantoro Hospital and General Hospital Ijaye Abeokuta.”
