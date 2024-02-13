Metro
Five dead, 12 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least five persons died and 12 others were injured in an auto crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday.
The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident in a statement in Abeokuta.
She said 18 persons and two vehicles were involved in the accident which occurred around the Four Square Church on the expressway.
According to Okpe, the suspected causes of the accident were tyre bust, speed, and fatigue.
“The fatal crash occurred at about 13:07 hours on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway; a total of 18 persons were involved which 12 people were injured and unfortunately five persons died from the crash which involved two vehicles with registration numbers ZE-1210G Howo truck and a Mazda bus SMK685YG.
“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital in Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara,” the FRSC spokesperson added.
