Police arrests woman for stabbing neighbour to death in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a middle-aged woman, Cynthia Aigbondon, for allegedly stabbing her neighbour to death in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to journalists on Tuesday in Lagos.

He said the deceased husband, Lukmon Adio, reported the matter at the Ajegunle Police Division at about 10:00 p.m., on Sunday.

Hundeyin said: “The deceased, Bakarat had a minor quarrel with the suspect while fetching water from a public tap near their house.

“The misunderstanding allegedly resulted in the suspect stabbing the late Bakarat with a kitchen knife at the left side of her ribs.

“She was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors on duty confirmed her dead.”

He added that police had visited the scene of the crime, recovered exhibits and taken photographs.

“The woman’s corpse had been deposited at the morgue for autopsy and preservation,” the spokesman added.

