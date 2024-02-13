Metro
LASTMA arrests impersonator after collecting N140K for impounded vehicles
The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has arrested an impersonator who uses the brand to defraud members of the public.
The agency spokesman, Adebayo Taofiq, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.
Taofiq said the suspect was arrested by the agency’s monitoring and surveillance team after he allegedly collected N140,000 from owners of vehicles impounded for traffic infractions on Tuesday in the Oshodi area of the state.
He said: “The suspect was arrested after the agency received complaints of extortions from owners of inter-state commercial buses impounded and ticketed for traffic infractions around Moshalasi by Alaka area of Surulere.
READ ALSO: 14 LASTMA officers to face panel for alleged extortion
“Investigations revealed that the suspect has been collecting huge amounts of money from innocent owners of vehicles impounded by LASTMA officials during enforcement operations.
“The suspect confessed that he used to make N250,000 weekly from the illegal deal with his other colleagues now at large.
“He collected N140,000 from owners/drivers by promising to help them get their impounded vehicles released from the agency’s custody.
“It is disheartening getting complaints from road users, particularly owners of impounded vehicles on activities of these unscrupulous elements impersonating and extorting money from different owners of impounded vehicles.
“The impostor has been tarnishing the good image of the agency before the public.”
