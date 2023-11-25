‘Motor boy’ dies in Lagos auto crash

A “motor boy” died in an accident in the Anthony area of Lagos State on Saturday morning.

The spokesman for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Adebayo Taofiq, who confirmed the news in a statement, said an articulated with registration number T 20345 LA was involved in the accident.

He said the driver of the truck was found unconscious and rescued by LASTMA operatives at the scene.

The spokesman added that the truck was ascending the Anthony Bridge and immediately rolled down due to brake failure.

The statement read: “Immediately the accident happened, LASTMA personnel rushed to the scene and rescued the driver unconsciously, while his motor boy was found dead.

“Police from the Ilupeju Police Station provided security backup while the rescued driver was immediately rushed to Gbagada General Hospital by officials of the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) on ground.

“The Acting General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare Oki, who visited the accident scene sympathised with the family of the ‘motor boy.’

“He warned the motoring public particularly truck drivers to always ensure their vehicles are in perfect conditions including the braking system before embarking on any journey within the state and the country at large.”

