Trapped labourer rescued as building under construction collapses in Abuja

A labourer who was trapped under a collapsed building under construction in Abuja was on Saturday rescued by officials of the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The victim is said to be one of the artisans who were laying cast in the building located in the Central Business District of the FCT when the structure collapsed around 3:30 p.m.

The Head of Public Affairs at FEMA, Nkechi Isa, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that the victim was part of the labourers casting the first floor of the building when the entire cast fell on him.

“The Search and Rescue team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that the incident occurred at about 3.30 pm.

“FEMA’s Search and Rescue Team and the FCT Fire Service responded to a distress call of the collapsed building and were able to rescue the trapped man with the aid of extrication equipment and the construction company’s excavator.

“The victim has been rescued and taken to the Trauma Centre of the National Hospital, Abuja,” she added.

Read also: Many feared dead, others trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Abuja

Director-General of FEMA, Mohammed Sabo, who also at the site of the collapsed building, urged on developers to always adhere to the FCT building codes to avert recurrence of building collapse.

Soba also advised construction companies and developers against using substandard materials and sharp practices during building constructions, while also prioritising the safety of workers and future occupants of any building under construction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now