Many feared dead, others trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Abuja

A multi-storey building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday night, collapsed leaving a yet-to-be identified number of persons dead.

The building located at the busy Lagos street, Garki village, Garki II district of Abuja, was said to have collapsed due to a heavy downpour.

An eyewitness, Tanko Dabo, who was at the scene after the incident, said the building was housing many apartments, while the ground floor had shops.

READ ALSO:Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues

According to Dabo, the heavy downpour began around 11:50pm late Wednesday night.

He said: “There was wailing all over the place after the building collapsed. Dozens of people are either dead or trapped as the building was fully occupied.

“It was a scene of helplessness with people screaming and running helter-skelter, while the heavy rain continued.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now