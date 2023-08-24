Metro
Many feared dead, others trapped as multi-storey building collapses in Abuja
A multi-storey building in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Wednesday night, collapsed leaving a yet-to-be identified number of persons dead.
The building located at the busy Lagos street, Garki village, Garki II district of Abuja, was said to have collapsed due to a heavy downpour.
An eyewitness, Tanko Dabo, who was at the scene after the incident, said the building was housing many apartments, while the ground floor had shops.
According to Dabo, the heavy downpour began around 11:50pm late Wednesday night.
He said: “There was wailing all over the place after the building collapsed. Dozens of people are either dead or trapped as the building was fully occupied.
“It was a scene of helplessness with people screaming and running helter-skelter, while the heavy rain continued.”
