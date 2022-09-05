Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues

Five people have been confirmed dead in the building that collapsed in Oba Idowu, Oniru Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Since the collapse of the building on Sunday, emergency workers and security operatives had been deployed to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the update while addressing journalists on Monday.

He stressed that emergency officials had recovered more bodies in addition to the two confirmed yesterday.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to working closely with first responders and other officials for quick results.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency alongside other first responders has been working for over 24 hours at the above 7-storey building which collapsed yesterday,” he said in an update on the collapsed building.

“Another three bodies have been extricated from the rubble bringing the fatalities to five. The painstaking process is ongoing. Further updates to follow.”

