Metro
Death toll from Lagos building collapse hits five as search continues
Five people have been confirmed dead in the building that collapsed in Oba Idowu, Oniru Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Since the collapse of the building on Sunday, emergency workers and security operatives had been deployed to the site to rescue the trapped victims.
Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, gave the update while addressing journalists on Monday.
He stressed that emergency officials had recovered more bodies in addition to the two confirmed yesterday.
Read also:Lagos govt orders arrest of collapsed seven-storey building developer, others
He reaffirmed the commitment of the agency to working closely with first responders and other officials for quick results.
Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The Agency alongside other first responders has been working for over 24 hours at the above 7-storey building which collapsed yesterday,” he said in an update on the collapsed building.
“Another three bodies have been extricated from the rubble bringing the fatalities to five. The painstaking process is ongoing. Further updates to follow.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...