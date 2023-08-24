Scores of Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists, commanders killed in supremacy clash

Scores of Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists have been reportedly killed following a clash between the two groups in Borno State in a supremacy fight.

According to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, in the clashes which occured on Wednesday, no fewer than 41 fighters from the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), including their Commanders were killed.

Makama who posted the news on his Twitter handle on Thursday, said ISWAP terrorists who came on several canoes, attacked the Bakoura Buduma-led faction of Boko Haram in the axis of Duguri in Kukawa Local Government Area.

“The infighting occured at Kukawa in Northern Borno senatorial district is about 130km drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

“The bloody encounter left 41 fighters dead on both sides including Commanders of the group,” he said.

“The ISWAP terrorists dealt a heavy blow on the Boko Haram terrorists leaving many of their Commanders killed. Some of the commanders eliminated include Modu Kayi, Abbah Musa, Isa Muhammed, Ibrahim Ali, Kanai Zakariya and Bula Salam, Isuhu Alhaji Umaru, Dogo Salman and Abdulrahman Malam Musa among others.

“Clashes between Boko Haram and ISWAP have now become common and intense, notably, in the Sambisa forest and the Lake Chad region.

“For now, ISWAP are having an upper hand following the defection of one Abou Idris, a former chief of operation of Boko Haram, who joined ISWAP to fight his former group,” the expert added.

