ISWAP terrorists hold mass burial for fighters killed by troops in Borno

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP), terrorist group on Sunday, conducted a mass burial for scores of its fighters who were eliminated by troops of the Nigerian Army in the Marte area of Borno State.

According to Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency analyst expert in the Lake Chad, who confirmed the mass burial, the ISWAP terrorists held the mass funeral for the jihadists neutralised by the NAF jets in the North East of Marte with a vow to avenge their deaths.

Makama, in a post on his Twitter handle on Monday, said the terrorists had converged on Jibularam and Kwalara areas to coordinate attacks against the Nigerian military when the NAF jets deployed to engage the terrorists, struck them several times.

Read also: MNJTF kills 40 ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Lake Chad Basin

“The terrorists were killed in a series of airstrikes executed by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai on July 29, 2023, at Jibularam and Kwalaram between 0830hrs and 0900hrs,” Makama wrote.

“Both air strikes were positive with casualties and destruction of ISWAP members and property

“The mass burial of the vanquished terrorists was carried out in the outskirts of Kwalaram by the surviving fighters. They vowed to revenge,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now