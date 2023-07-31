Police bans use of tinted vehicle glasses in Borno

The Borno State Police Command has banned the use of tinted vehicle glasses and covered number plates in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, DSP Sani Kamilu, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Maiduguri.

He decried the indiscriminate use of tinted vehicle glasses, covered number plates, spy number plates, and the blaring of sirens by unauthorised persons in the state.

The statement read: “Violators of the law against the use of the items are warned to desist as the police would not allow unpatriotic individuals to violate the law by their acts of lawlessness.



“All heads of departments, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to heighten the level of vigilance in their respective areas of responsibility.

“They have also been directed to collaborate with other security agencies to share information and intelligence reports and to ensure a coordinated effort in enforcing the ban and addressing any emerging threats.”

