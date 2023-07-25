10 arrested for alleged murder of police constable in Borno

At least 10 persons have been arrested over the alleged murder of a police constable in Borno State.

The police constable – Babagana Mala – who was attached to the Borno State police command crack squad was murdered by a group of gangsters along the Artillery area of Maiduguri, the state capital, on Sunday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Yusuf, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Maiduguri on Tuesday, said they would be charged to court at the end of the investigation.

He listed the suspects as Usman Audu (20), Hauwa Usman (20), Aisha Musa (19), Abba Bala (20), Sunday Garba (21), David Paul (35), Mohammed Abubakar (19), Jude Eze (37), Amaechi Abdulsalam Afochibe (37), and Nduibuse Nnaji (34).

The CP said: “The police constable who came home (Maiduguri) on permission, was stabbed with a sharp object on his back by his assailants.

“We understand there was an altercation between the hoodlums and the constable before he was stabbed.

“On receipt of a distress call from the area, the police patrol team responded and rescued the victim to Maiduguri specialist hospital for treatment where he was later certified dead.

“Police undercover operatives obtained a video clip of the incident from a Good Samaritan which led to the arrest of the suspects.”

