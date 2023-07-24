Police arrest 100 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, others in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested over 100 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Auwal Muhammad stated this at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the operatives recovered guns, fabricated pistols, revolvers, axes, knives, and bottles from the suspects.

Muhammad said: “It is worthy to note that the security concern in our society has assumed alarming dimensions ranging from kidnapping, banditry, robbery, thugs and thuggery, Gender-Based Violence, and the likes.

“This necessitates a review of our modus operandi to contain the current security challenges bedeviling our dear state and the country in general.

“It, therefore, requires deploying all assets including kinetic and non-kinetic at our disposal in the quest to curtail criminal activities in the state.”

The CP stressed that the command had sustained operations on credible intelligence and strategies to deal with criminalities in the state.

He reiterated the commitment of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetekun, to community-based and Intelligence-led policing to address security challenges in the country.

