Metro
Police arrest 100 suspected kidnappers, armed robbers, others in Bauchi
Police operatives in Bauchi have arrested over 100 suspects for alleged kidnapping, robbery, and other crimes in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Auwal Muhammad stated this at a news conference on Monday in Bauchi.
He said the operatives recovered guns, fabricated pistols, revolvers, axes, knives, and bottles from the suspects.
Muhammad said: “It is worthy to note that the security concern in our society has assumed alarming dimensions ranging from kidnapping, banditry, robbery, thugs and thuggery, Gender-Based Violence, and the likes.
“This necessitates a review of our modus operandi to contain the current security challenges bedeviling our dear state and the country in general.
READ ALSO: Police arrest Beninese father, others over attempted use of son for money ritual
“It, therefore, requires deploying all assets including kinetic and non-kinetic at our disposal in the quest to curtail criminal activities in the state.”
The CP stressed that the command had sustained operations on credible intelligence and strategies to deal with criminalities in the state.
He reiterated the commitment of the acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetekun, to community-based and Intelligence-led policing to address security challenges in the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...