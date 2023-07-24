Metro
Seven dead, 5 injured in Jigawa auto crash
At least seven persons were confirmed dead and five others injured in an auto crash along Birniwa-Malammadori road in Jigawa State on Monday.
The Public Relations Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Gambo Ibrahim, confirmed the incident in a Road Traffic Crash (RTC) report in Dutse.
He said the five injured persons had been referred to Birniwa General Hospital for medical attention.
Gambo, who could not ascertain the cause of the accident, urged motorists to shun overloading, over-speeding, and road traffic laws violation.
