Four dead, 11 injured in Ogun auto crash
At least four persons were confirmed dead and 11 others injured in a lone accident along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Sunday.
The spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta.
Akinbiyi said the lone accident occurred at 9:59 a.m. along the Aiyetoro axis of the highway.
He added that 15 people – three men and 12 – women were involved in the incident.
The spokesman said: “11 women were injured while three men and one woman died in the accident.
“According to an eyewitness account, the bus marked AGL 989 YA was coming from Ibadan inbound Lagos when it had a tyre burst on the driver’s side at Ayetoro axis on the expressway which led the bus to summersault into a ditch.
“The deceased persons were deposited at Idera morgue, Sagamu, while the injured victims were taken to Famobis hospital.”
