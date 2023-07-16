NDLEA arrests suspected trafficker with 151,700 pills of illicit drugs in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a suspected drug trafficker with 151,700 pills of opioids in Lagos.

The NDLEA’s Head of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, confirmed the news in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He the suspect, Ibrahim Analu, 28, was arrested at Iddo Motor Park in Lagos while attempting to send the consignment to Kaduna.

He added that operatives also followed attempts to export various quantities of illicit substances through courier companies in Lagos.

Babafemi said: “336 grams of skunk stuffed inside computer hard drives going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), were seized at a courier firm.

“A total of 4.830kg skunk was discovered at another courier firm in a shipment from Douala, Cameroon, passing through Nigeria to Oman.

“The drug was concealed in 10 of 12 cans of palm fruit paste, locally called Banga, packed in a carton.

“A total of 45.41kg cannabis was recovered from Adam Hassan, 27, along Ingawa-Mani – Mashi road, Katsina State enroute Niger Republic.

“Also, 70kg of the same substance was seized from Mamman Nur Shettima on July 15, along Kano – Nguru road, Yobe.

“In Kano, a suspect, Abdulhamid Lawan, 48, was on Friday, July 14 nabbed at Dan Agundi area, Kano with 114 blocks of cannabis, weighing 71.7kg.

“NDLEA operatives recovered 50,000 pills of Tamol, a brand of Tramadol at Kofar Waika area of the state.”

“In the same vein, a total of 912,600 pills of pharmaceutical opioids including tramadol were recovered from two commercial vehicles.

“One coming from Lagos to Kano, the other was intercepted along Abuja-Jere-Kaduna expressway, with a suspect, Sahabi Lawal, 25, arrested.

“In Borno, 32-year-old Umar Tijjani Mustapha was arrested at Gangamari, MMC, with 55.25kg skunk on July 13.”

