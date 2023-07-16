Suspected car smuggler kills Customs officer in Kebbi

A suspected car smuggler has killed a Nigerian Customs Service operative identified as Aminu Abdullahi in Yauri Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The Customs spokesman in the state, Mubarak Mustapha, confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Birnin Kebbi.

He added that the victim was hit by the fleeing smuggler’s vehicle on Thursday.

The spokesman said: “The NSC, Kebbi Area Command, has commiserated with the family of one officer, Aminu Abdullahi, who was killed by a suspected car smuggler in the line of duty.

“The incident took place on July 13 at about 4:00 a.m., when a 2015 Toyota Corolla model with chassis no: 2TBURHE3FC456204 rammed into the victim along Tarmac Road, Yauri local government area of the state.

“The officer was rushed to General Hospital, Yauri, for immediate medical attention after proper first aid.

“He was later transferred to Wamakko Orthopaedic Hospital in Wamakko LGA of Sokoto State.

“Unfortunately, he gave up the ghost this morning after responding to treatment during the night.

The suspect, Abdulwasiu Salawudeen, had since been arrested and brought to the command’s headquarters for further investigation.”

