Police rescues 4 hostages in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara have rescued four kidnapped persons in the Isin Local Government Area of the state.

The victims – Dipe Ajayi, Kunle Abolarin, Femi Abolarin, and Femi Ajayi were abducted by gunmen in Isanlu-Isin on July 13.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said the victims were rescued by a combined team of policemen, hunters, and vigilantes on the directive of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ebunoluwarotimi Adelesi.

The spokesman said: “However, acting on the directive of the state Police Commissioner, the command’s anti-kidnapping unit stationed within the Isanlu-Isin axis, assisted by hunters and vigilantes, swung into action and gave the abductors a hot chase.



“In the process, the kidnappers abandoned the Sienna bus conveying the victims at the time of the incident and one of them, Oke Olatunji, was rescued by the team.

“The CP personally led another special tactical team on a search and rescue operation into the forest within Isin town and in the process, another victim identified as Femi Ajayi, with bullet injury, was rescued.

“He was taken to the health center in Isanlu-Isin where he is currently receiving medical attention.

“Another two persons were rescued by the police on Saturday night July 15.”

