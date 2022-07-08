Police rescues abducted Chinese in Kwara

Police operatives in Kwara rescued an abducted Chinese national in the state.

Gunmen had last Saturday abducted the foreigner and killed a police inspector at a construction company in the Moro Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said the foreigner was rescued from his abductors during raids on their hideout.

He said: “The command wishes to inform the general public that the efforts by the police and other security operatives deployed in the search and rescue operation in favour of a Chinese citizen abducted by some gunmen on 3/7/2022 at CGC Construction Company along Shao/Oloru express way yielded positive results.

“The pressure mounted on the kidnappers by the rescue teams became so intense that the criminals could no more stand the heat, forcing them to abandon the victim and escape for their lives. Policemen and the tactical teams deployed for the operation are still in the bushes in an effort to get the criminals arrested to face justice.

“Meanwhile, the rescued Chinese citizen is currently undergoing medical examination to ascertain his state of health before his reunion with his family.”

