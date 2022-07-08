Another Nigerian pilgrim dies in Saudi Arabia

A Muslim pilgrim from Kaduna State, Hajiya Aminu, has died in Saudi Arabia.

She was the second Nigerian pilgrim to die in Saudi Arabia in less than two weeks.

A pilgrim from Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Aisha Ahmed, died in Jeddah on June 29.

The Chief of Operations and Head of Nigerian Medical Mission, Dr. Usman Galadima, who confirmed the development to journalists on Friday, said Aminu died in her sleep shortly after returning from Mount Arafat.

He added that the cause of the pilgrim’s death has not been ascertained.

Galadima said the deceased’s family had been informed of her death and she would be buried according to Islamic rites.

