Metro
NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday decried the high rate of drug abuse in Abia State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Dogo Yusuf, who spoke at an event marking the 2023 International Day Against Substance Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, said the practice was responsible for the long list of victims awaiting admission at NDLEA’S rehabilitation centre in Aba.
He lamented that the agency’s rehabilitation center could not admit all the victims who needed rehabilitation because of the huge number of victims in the state.
NDLEA intercepts consignments of imported illicit drug, arrests 2 in Lagos
The commander said: “This is because space is not enough, which is a proof that drug abuse is very high in Abia State.
“That is the more reason Abia residents need to abhor stigmatization and help those who are already in trouble to trace their path back to normal life.
“Abia people need to support the agency in its effort to end stigmatisation and discrimination against victims of drug abuse.”
