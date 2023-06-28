NDLEA decries high rate of drug abuse in Abia

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Wednesday decried the high rate of drug abuse in Abia State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Mr. Dogo Yusuf, who spoke at an event marking the 2023 International Day Against Substance Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, said the practice was responsible for the long list of victims awaiting admission at NDLEA’S rehabilitation centre in Aba.

He lamented that the agency’s rehabilitation center could not admit all the victims who needed rehabilitation because of the huge number of victims in the state.

READ ALSO:NDLEA intercepts consignments of imported illicit drug, arrests 2 in Lagos

The commander said: “This is because space is not enough, which is a proof that drug abuse is very high in Abia State.

“That is the more reason Abia residents need to abhor stigmatization and help those who are already in trouble to trace their path back to normal life.

“Abia people need to support the agency in its effort to end stigmatisation and discrimination against victims of drug abuse.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now