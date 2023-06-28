Police arrests three for alleged murder of Navy officer in Ondo

Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Navy officer in the state.

The deceased, who is simply identified as Akingbohunmi, was attacked by hoodlums during an argument with a commercial motorcyclist in Ondo town on Monday.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.

She added that the operatives are on the trail of other suspects involved in the incident.

“Three of the suspects have been arrested and we are still on the trail of three others involved in the incident.

“The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters in Akure soon,” Odunlami stated.

