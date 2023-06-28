Metro
Police arrests three for alleged murder of Navy officer in Ondo
Police operatives in Ondo have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a Navy officer in the state.
The deceased, who is simply identified as Akingbohunmi, was attacked by hoodlums during an argument with a commercial motorcyclist in Ondo town on Monday.
The spokesperson for the state police command, Mrs. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the arrest of the three suspects.
READ ALSO: Police arrest nurse, 2 others over missing baby placenta in Ondo
She added that the operatives are on the trail of other suspects involved in the incident.
“Three of the suspects have been arrested and we are still on the trail of three others involved in the incident.
“The suspects will be transferred to the state headquarters in Akure soon,” Odunlami stated.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...