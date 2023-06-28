Metro
Immigration promotes 7,000 staff, redeploys 12 comptrollers
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 7,000 of its personnel to their new ranks.
This Service Public Relations Officer, Kenneth Kure, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, said 12 comptrollers were redeployed to various units and departments in the Service.
Kure, who was promoted to Assistant Comptroller, said the personnel comprised senior officers who passed regular examinations and junior staff upgraded for acquiring additional qualifications.
READ ALSO: Immigration reveals close to 100,000 booklets remain unclaimed by owners
He added that the acting Comptroller-General of Immigration Service, Adepoju Wuro-Ola, approved the appointment of Mr. Tony Akuneme as Comptroller, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, while Joseph Dada becomes the new Principal Staff Officer to the acting Comptroller-General.
The statement read: “Mr. Dada, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has served in various commands in the NIS and was until his recent appointment, the Comptroller in charge of Marine Border Corps in the Service Headquarters.
“It will be recalled that 12 Comptrollers were recently redeployed to different states, including FCT, Kano, Jigawa, Ondo, Ogun, and Mfum Border Control, among others.”
