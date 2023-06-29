Fubara orders probe into collapse of two-storey building in Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, on Thursday, ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a two-storey building at Rumuoke Street, off Okilton junction in Ada George road, Port Harcourt.

The two-storey building under construction collapsed early on Thursday morning, injuring four persons.

The governor, in a statement by his media aide, Boniface Onyedi, said the state government must find out the immediate and remote causes of the incident.

Read also: Nigerian govt to stop funding COREN, Medical Council, 28 others

Fubara, who was represented by the Commissioner for Special Projects, Engr Emeka Woke at the inspection of the collapsed building, charged the relevant government agencies to immediately fish out those involved in the project.

He also vowed that anyone found culpable will be made to face the law.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Urban Development is to take immediate action by conducting site investigations and site inspections

“The destructive testing and non-destructive testing of collapsed structural elements to establish their strength by the determination of the yield strength of the reinforcements and sieve analysis of the soil at the site, to ascertain the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

“If there is any compromise by those involved in the project, they will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now