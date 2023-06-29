Nigerian govt to stop funding COREN, Medical Council, 28 others

The Federal Government will stop funding at least 30 professional bodies and councils from December 31, 2026, Channels Television reports.

The Budget Office of the Federation disclosed this in a memo dated June 26, 2023, signed by its Director-General, Ben Akabueze, and seen by the television station on Thursday.

A source in the agency also confirmed the development to Channels Television.

The move, according to the memo, was in line with the decision of the Presidential Committee on Salaries (PCS).

The development was part of several cost-cutting initiatives adopted by President Bola Tinubu since he assumed office on May 29.

It read: “I wish to inform you that, the Presidential Committee on Salaries, (PCS) at its 13th meeting approved the discontinuation of budgetary allocation to Professional Bodies/Councils effective 31st December, 2026.

“The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that, in compliance with PCS’s directive, this Office will no longer make budgetary provisions to your Institution with effect from the above-stated date and, you will be regarded as a self-funded organisation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, you will be required, effective 31st December 2026 to be fully responsible for your personnel, overhead, and capital expenditures.”

The affected professional bodies and councils are:

Nigerian Press Council

*Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON)

*Veterinary Council Of Nigeria

*Nigerian Institute Of Soil Science (NISS) Hqtrs

*Agricultural Research Council Of Nigeria

*Financial Reporting Council Of Nigeria

*Council For The Regulation Of Freight Forwarding In Nigeria

*Council Of Nigerian Mining Engineers And Geosciences

*Survey Council Of Nigeria

*Council For The Regulation Of Engineering In Nigeria (COREN)

*Legal Aid Council – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding

*Teachers Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Computer Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Librarians Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Radiographers Registration Board

*Health Records Registration Board

*Optometrist And Dispensing Opticians Boar

*Institute Of Public Analysts Of Nigeria

*Institute Of Forensics Science Laboratory Oshodi

*Institute Of Chartered Chemist Of Nigeria

*Nursing And Midwifery Council

*Pharmacist Council Of Nigeria Council

*Medical And Dental Council Of Nigeria

*Medical Lab. Science Council Of Nigeria, Yaba

*Community Health Practitioners Registration Board

*Medical Rehabilitation Therapy Board

*Dental Technologist Registration Board

*Environmental Health Registration Council Of Nigeria

*Mass Literacy Council – “Discontinue Budget Funding. To Revert To A Department In The Federal Ministry Of Education Repeal Establishment Act.

*National Council On Climate Change – Discontinue Budget Funding. Relocate To the Federal Ministry Of Environment. To Exit Budget Funding After 31st December 2024

*National Council Of Arts And Culture – Discontinue Budget Funding W.E.F 2025. Federal Ministry Of Information And Culture To Rationalize The Multiplicity Of Agencies Under The Ministry

*Nigerian Council Of Food Science And Technology – “Discontinue Budget Funding After 31st December 2026.”

*Environmental Health Officer’s Tutors-Ibadan – “It Is A School, To Remain On Treasury Funding.

*Council Of Legal Education – To Remain On Full Treasury Funding

