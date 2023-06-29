News
Tinubu arrives in Ogun, visits Awujale
President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived in Ogun State for his first official visit as the country’s president.
Tinubu was in the state for a visit to the Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.
The president, who touched down at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode aboard a Nigerian Air Force helicopter, was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun and other top government officials.
READ ALSO:'They are envious of Tinubu's achievements,' Presidency reacts to PDP's anti-people policy jibe
He was accompanied on the trip by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.
President Tinubu also inspected a military guard of honour at the stadium before he proceeded to the private residence of the Awujale.
