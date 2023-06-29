Tinubu arrives in Ogun, visits Awujale

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday arrived in Ogun State for his first official visit as the country’s president.

Tinubu was in the state for a visit to the Awujale of Ijebu Land, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona.

The president, who touched down at the Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode aboard a Nigerian Air Force helicopter, was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun and other top government officials.

READ ALSO:‘They are envious of Tinubu’s achievements,’ Presidency reacts to PDP’s anti-people policy jibe

He was accompanied on the trip by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake, his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu.

President Tinubu also inspected a military guard of honour at the stadium before he proceeded to the private residence of the Awujale.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now