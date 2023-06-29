‘Disgusting’ – Police reacts to video of 7 mobile policemen escorting VIP

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said on Thursday the Force management would review the deployment of operatives to prominent individuals in the country.

Adejobi stated this in a statement posted on his Twitter handle.

He was reacting to a video trending on social media of seven armed Mobile Police officers escorting an unidentified VIP.

He described the development as “disgusting” and promised to fish out the policemen for appropriate sanctions.

Adejobi said: “This is condemned. We will fish out these men. It’s even disgusting. We have set up a committee to look into the process of withdrawing our PMF/tactical men from such services and use them for the announced Quick Intervention Squad.

“Deployment of policemen to individuals will surely be reviewed and regularised. When the committee submits its report, the Ag. IGP will act as fast as possible to implement the policy. We need more men to police than guard individual Nigerians.

“We can assure Nigerians of a better policing system in no distant time.”

