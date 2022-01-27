Nigerian Police say no helicopter crashed in Bauchi

A statement released by the authorities of the Nigerian Police Force, on Thursday, January 27 denounced reports that its helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi crashed on Tuesday, January 25.

CP Frank Mba, a commissioner of police and the spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force explained in a recently released statement that the aircraft, which was flown by one of the Police pilots, safe-landed with minor damage on the rear rotor as a result of an obstacle at the landing spot.

He also maintained that none of the passengers sustained any form of injury whatsoever.

“The Nigeria Police helicopter, Bell 429 5NMDA, flying from Abuja to Bauchi on Tuesday, February 26, 2022, was involved in a controlled safe landing at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport, Bauchi.

“The aircraft did not crash as being reported in some sections of the media and none of the occupants sustained any injury whatsoever. All the six people on board including the pilot and co-pilot are in good condition.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has commended the Police Air-Wing for their professionalism in safe-landing the aircraft and averting any serious air-mishap.

“He further noted that the Nigeria Police Air-wing – with a fleet of one fixed-wing aircraft, a citation jet and thirteen (13) helicopters – has got a strong history of air safety since its establishment in the year 1972.”

