Police in Gombe arrests suspect who allegedly killed 58 year old mother of 8 children

Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a man suspected to have killed a 58 years old mother of eight children, late Hajiya Aishatu Abdullahi Aka Damori.

The suspect is one Mustapha Adamu Isah alias (Abbati), aged 18, from Jeka-fari quarters in Gombe, Gombe State.

According to the Command PPRO, ASP Mahid Muazu Abubakar who briefes journalists at the Command Headquarters in Gombe on Thursday, at about 10:00 pm, a formal complaint was received at Pantami Division from one, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi, aged 45, of Jeka da Fari quarters Gombe that his mother, Aishatu Abdullahi, was slaughtered with a knife by an unknown person around 0930hrs.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, Police operatives attached to Pantami Division immediately responded and went to the scene where Aishatu Abdullahi was found in a pool of blood, and was immediately rushed to the hospital but was certified dead by a medical Doctor at the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe.

“The suspect was arrested on October 22, 2023, at around 01:30 p.m. in connection to the case following credible intelligence received by the investigative team which was constituted by DC Operations, CP Hayatu Usman on behalf of the Command, headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SCID Gombe.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to sneaking into Aishatu Abdullahi’s room in search of his spanner, which she had seized from him.

READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct two in Gombe community

“The suspect also mentioned an accomplice, Idris Abubakar Danjauro, aged 17 years, from the same address, who joined him in the room to carry out the act. Idris was also arrested but denied knowledge of who killed Aishatu during the interrogation.

“The suspect mentioned that Aishatu returned from the neighbors, found him in her room, and questioned him but he refused to leave, resulting in him attacking her, strangling her, and killing her with a knife and escaped through the toilet to an unknown destination, leaving behind his stained shirt and knife but managed to escape with the Spanner which was later recovered from him.

“Further investigation revealed through eyewitnesses that at the time of the incident when the said Aishatu was screaming for help, they were together with the said Idris who assisted in calling the relatives of the deceased on the phone but they were not reachable.

“The suspect also confirmed to have committed the act alone without support from Idris stating that he only mentioned Idris because he had caused him to be sacked from the garage where they were working together, leaving him unemployed for a year.

“The Spanner, blood-stained shirt, and Knife were recovered from the scene as exhibits”.

The PPRO stated further that, “It is important to note that the Gombe State Police Command is committed to ensuring that the state remains safe and secure for all citizens and residents.”

He added that, “We believe in the partnership between the Police and the public, and we have been working closely with community leaders, civil society organizations, and other stakeholders to maintain law and order in the state.”

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now