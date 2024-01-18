Gombe to hold local council election April 27

The Gombe State government has fixed April 27 for local government election in the state.

The chairman of the state Independent Electoral Commission, Saidu Awak, disclosed this at a meeting with political parties on Thursday.

He said the meeting followed the approval for the conduct of the election across the 11 LGAs in the state by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The last local government election in Gombe took place in December 2020.

He said: “Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has approved that the State Independent Electoral Commission conduct elections in all the 11 local government areas of the state.

“We believe that all of you are fully aware of the serious economic problems, the acute fuel expense, and the security challenges facing our beloved country, Nigeria. Our Jewel in Savannah, Gombe State is not exempt from these hardships and challenges.

“For emphasis and clarity, we hereby state that the Gombe State Independent Electoral Commission, today the 18th of January 2024 gives the mandatory 101 days’ notice of poll to interested political parties who wish or want to participate in the local government election scheduled to hold on the 27th of April 2024.”

