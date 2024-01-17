Gombe records first Lassa fever case

Gombe State has recorded its index Lassa fever case.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, disclosed this at a news briefing in his office in Gombe.

Dahiru said that the patient was a 25-year-old man who allegedly travelled to Adamawa State and stayed for two weeks.

He said: “Upon his return to Gombe, he started running temperature and was admitted to Sunnah and Ahajas Clinics, respectively.

“From Ahajas, he was referred to Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, when they saw that he was not responding to treatment and his condition was deteriorating.

READ ALSO: Nigeria confirms 1,095 Lassa fever cases, 188 deaths in 28 states

“It was at the teaching hospital that he was tested for Lassa and was confirmed positive.

“When the person was confirmed positive, he was moved to an isolated ward for treatment.”

The commissioner said samples of 15 people who had contact with the victim had been taken to a laboratory for test and the result was being awaited.

