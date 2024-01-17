Adebanjo to Tinubu: Don’t tackle Nigeria’s insecurity like Buhari

The Leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, on Wednesday, urged President Bola Tinubu not to adopt his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari’s approach in tackling the country’s security challenge.

Adebanjo, who spoke when he visited the family of the pioneer National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), late Solomon Lar, in Jos, Plateau State, described the president’s order to service chiefs and the security agents as a wrong approach to tacking insecurity the country.

The elder statesman was in Plateau to commiserate with the people of the state over last month’s attacks that killed over 200 in some communities of Barkin Ladi and Bokkos local government areas of the state.

He also paid a condolence visit to Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the Gbong Gwom Jos.

Adebanjo said it would amount to efforts in futility for the president to adopt the approach of Buhari who was giving “marching orders” to the security agents while insecurity persisted under his watch.

He charged President Tinubu to fish out behind the killings and ensure they were prosecuted accordingly.

“When Buhari was in office, we said he was behind those killing Nigerians. We told him that those killing us are in his government, House Representatives, and the Senate.

“When the killings happened, Buhari would say he had given marching orders. We want action and not marching orders. In the end, nothing happens. No arrest even after our complaints.

“Now, we have another President. And we are faced with the same security challenge. We want action from President Tinubu and not marching orders.

“Anybody who wants to impress Nigerians must go after those behind the killings. They must be arrested and prosecuted if he wants the problem to be solved,” the Afenifere leader added.

