Tinubu praises Buhari for not interfering in his govt

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday praised his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering in his government.

The president spoke at the launch of the book: “Working with Buhari: Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity (2015-2023),” written by former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

The event held in Abuja was attended by President Bola Tinubu, former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, among others.

Tinubu thanked the former president for being a statesman.

Buhari handed over power to the former Lagos State governor after he completed his eight-year rule on May 29, 2023.

The president said: “After handing over, you (Buhari) said, ‘I will be far away in Daura but if you need me, contact me. I won’t intrude on whatever you are doing. I won’t interfere. I won’t breathe down on your throat.’

“Except when I call him on the phone to say, ‘Are you going to the farm?’ you don’t hear from him either to nominate or intrude in the cabinet or complain about issues.

“We have partnered to make democracy flourish in Nigeria. Thank you for being who you are.”

