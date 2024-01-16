My govt will stamp out Boko Haram, Bandits—Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday assured that his administration would stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry, and kidnapping gangs in the country.

He gave the assurance at the launch of a book titled: “Working with Buhari: Reflections of a Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015-2023),” written by a former presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina.

Tinubu said his administration would not rest until “every agent of darkness” was rooted out of the country.

He said: “My government will stamp out the remaining vestiges of Boko Haram, banditry and kidnapping gangs.

“We won’t rest until every agent of darkness is completely rooted out.”

He thanked Adesina for using his memoirs to reveal the challenging eight years of the Buhari administration and how he steered the ship of state.

The president recalled that Buhari assumed office at a very difficult period when the country’s economy was spiralling into recession and Boko Haram had taken over some territories in North-East.

Tinubu added: “At a point, it appeared that even Abuja, the seat of government would fall into the hands of Boko Haram with the bombing of the United Nations Building, Banex Plaza, Nyanya and other locations.

“We cannot easily forget how our armed forces battled the Boko Haram terrorists under the leadership of Buhari to reclaim our territory and push them to the fringes of Lake Chad where they no longer pose an existential threat to our sovereignty.

“I must say the job of securing every inch of our country is yet to be finished.”

He pointed out that history would be kind to former President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who promoted local production of goods to grow our economy.

“It will be said glowingly of President Buhari that his eight turbulent years, marked by an acute shortage of revenue and the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the global economy for almost two years.

“His administration embarked on the most ambitious infrastructural renewal for the country.

“Buhari gave us the Second Niger Bridge and he revamped the Lagos-Ibadan expressway among others,” Tinubu stated.

