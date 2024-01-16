Bamise: Driver demands time to file no-case submission

The driver of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), Andrew Ominikoron, charged with the murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamise Ayanwale, has requested more time to file his no-case submission at Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square.

Ominnikoron is arraigned by the state government on a five-count charge of rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder over the February 2022 incident.

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, the counsel to the defendant, Abayomi Omotubora, told the court that he had at the last proceeding shown his intention to file a no-case submission.

Omotubora added that the application was at the filing stage.

He said that the prosecution would be served immediately after the filing was complete.

The counsel, therefore, urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to conclude the filing of his application and serve the prosecution.

Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case till February 8 for the continuation of hearing.

The prosecution had during arraignment told the court that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large to rape and murdered the 22-year-old passenger.

It added that the defendant on February 26, 2022, had sexual intercourse with the deceased without her consent and murdered her at 7:00 p.m. between Lekki-Ajah expressway and Carter Bridge on Lagos Island.

The offences, according to the prosecution, contravened Section 165, Section 223, Section 260, and Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

