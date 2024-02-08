News
Bamise: Absence of counsel stalls hearing of BRT driver’s no-case submission
The absence of the defence counsel on Thursday stalled the hearing of a no-case submission filed by the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Andrew Ominnikoron, in his trial for alleged murder at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square.
The Lagos State government arraigned Ominnikoron for the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old fashion designer, Oluwabamisaye Ayanwole, in 2022.
He was docked on a five-count charge of alleged rape, conspiracy, felony, sexual assault, and murder by the government.
The prosecution alleged that Ominnikoron conspired with others now at large to rape and murder the fashion designer.
According to the prosecution, the defendant allegedly had sexual intercourse with Ayanwole without her consent and murdered her between Lekki Ajah Expressway and Carter Bridge at about 7:00 p.m., on February 26, 2022.
At the resumed hearing, the Director of Lagos State Public Prosecutions, Dr. Babajide Martins, told the court that he received a call from the defendant’s counsel, Abayomi Omotubora, that he needed more time to serve his reply on points of law.
Martins, however, suggested a further date to enable the defence to file its application properly.
After listening to the suggestion, Justice Sherifat Sonaike adjourned the case till February 15 for hearing of the no-case submission.
