Nigeria claims troops killed 266 suspected terrorists in January

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday advised terrorists, bandits and kidnappers to surrender or be killed.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, gave the warning at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.

He said several terrorists and their leaders were killed or badly injured following offensive actions by land and air forces in various theatres of operation across the country.

The spokesman added troops killed 266 suspected terrorists, arrested 463, and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages in January.

He revealed that 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 ammunitions, comprising 237 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated guns, 18 pump action guns, 55 Dane guns, and 6,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, were recovered last month.

READ ALSO: Troops arrest bandits’ leader, kill 10 others in North-West

Buba said: “In the South-South, the troops recovered 1,832,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 523,799 litres of illegally refined AGO, 16,716 litres of DPK and 5,200 litres of PMS among others. They also denied the oil thieves of an estimated N2.8 billion.

“I urge all segments of society to take example from our gallant troops in the frontlines fighting to achieve the goal of liquidating terrorists and insurgents across the country in order to restore peace and security.

“These men and women are from all the nooks and cranny of our country and act shoulder to shoulder as a united force to achieve a common cause of destroying camps of violence in the country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now