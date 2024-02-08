News
Nigeria claims troops killed 266 suspected terrorists in January
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday advised terrorists, bandits and kidnappers to surrender or be killed.
The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, gave the warning at the bi-weekly news briefing on the operations of the armed forces in Abuja.
He said several terrorists and their leaders were killed or badly injured following offensive actions by land and air forces in various theatres of operation across the country.
The spokesman added troops killed 266 suspected terrorists, arrested 463, and rescued 116 kidnapped hostages in January.
He revealed that 447 assorted weapons and 6,697 ammunitions, comprising 237 AK47 rifles, 26 locally fabricated guns, 18 pump action guns, 55 Dane guns, and 6,807 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, were recovered last month.
Buba said: “In the South-South, the troops recovered 1,832,150 litres of stolen crude oil, 523,799 litres of illegally refined AGO, 16,716 litres of DPK and 5,200 litres of PMS among others. They also denied the oil thieves of an estimated N2.8 billion.
“I urge all segments of society to take example from our gallant troops in the frontlines fighting to achieve the goal of liquidating terrorists and insurgents across the country in order to restore peace and security.
“These men and women are from all the nooks and cranny of our country and act shoulder to shoulder as a united force to achieve a common cause of destroying camps of violence in the country.”
