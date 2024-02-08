News
Abducted Plateau Catholic priests regain freedom after 7 days
The two abducted priests of the Pankshin Catholic Diocese in Plateau State have regained freedom.
The victims, Kenneth Kanwa and Jude Nwachukwu, who are missionaries at the Parish Rectory of Saint Vincent De Paul Parish in Fier Kwande, Shendam Diocese of Plateau State were abducted last Thursday.
The chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Fr. Father Polycarp Lubo, confirmed the news to journalists on Thursday in Jos.
He said the priests were released in the early hours of Thursday.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 30 persons in troubled Mangu LG of Plateau
“The two priests have been taken to the hospital for medical check-ups,” Lubo stated.
The spokesman for the state police command, Alfred Alabo, also confirmed the development.
He was however silent on how the priests regained their freedom.
