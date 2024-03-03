Former Plateau lawmaker abducted by suspected militia found dead

A former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunday Malo Muchen, who was reportedly abducted by suspected militia on Wednesday, was found dead on Saturday, four days after his abduction.

The death of Muchen who represented Bokkos State Constituency between 2015 and 2019, came barely two weeks after the murder of the spokesman of the State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Sylvanus Namang who was killed by bandits while attempting to kidnap an Igbo businessman in Pankshin local government area of the state.

According to family members, the former lawmaker was kidnapped at his Bokkos home last Wednesday at gunpoint by the militia who have been terrorizing the council and whisked to an unknown destination on a motorcycle.

He was said to have been kidnapped at around 10:00 pm by the gunmen who were about 10 in number.

“The Fulani bandits forced themselves into the house of Honourable and threatened to shoot people within the house if they refused to cooperate with them,” a family member who did not want his name mentioned, said.

He added that since Muchen was kidnapped, hunters and vigilantes in the community, along with security agencies, had combed the forest and mountains within the area to track down the kidnappers, adding that up until the time his decomposed body was found, there was no communication between the kidnappers and the family of the deceased for ransom.

“Because the body is decomposed already, he will be buried today, Saturday, as arrangements have been made to pick up his body at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital for final internment at his family house in Jos,” he added.

Hon. Muchen who had also contested the State Assembly election last year on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), was also a businessman who was into mining and sales of cars, among others, before his demise.

The Chairman of the party in the State, Mrs Grace Zamfara, who confirmed the incident, called on the State Police Command and security agencies to do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book.

Spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, DSP Alfred Alabo, who also confirmed the death of the politician, said investigations have begun.

